Pantherettes

The Brusly High Pantherettes returned from American All Star Nationals at Disney World last week. They brought home 1st place in Jazz, 1st place in Hip Hop, 1st place in Pom, 2nd place in Kick and were awarded The National Championship title in Jazz. Sydney Short and Brylee Seidenglanz won 1st place in their duo. Corinne Robinson placed 2nd with her solo performance. The Pantherettes would like to thank their sponsors and the community for their support throughout the year, they couldn’t have done it without you! Top row left to right: Coach Taylor LaPlace, Kennedy Fiscus, Julie Bourque, Alexis Reulet, Salaila Billups, Braylee Gassie, Alexis Horn and Coach Karly Theriot. Bottom row left to right: Brylee Seidenglanz, Corinne Robinson, Sydney Short, Mallory Gill and  Melanie Bonadona

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.