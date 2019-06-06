Local pastor Gray Pearson joined the 2019 Great Cycling Challenge USA to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, and his motivation to exercise more often.
The pastor of First Baptist Church of Port Allen at Gracepoint set his sights on cycling 200 miles in June, then raised the bar to 250 miles.
Pearson pedals approximately 10 miles a day every day, sometimes accompanied by his wife Tammy Pearson. He tracks each ride with the Great Cycling Challenge App and collects donations on his Great Cycling Challenge rider page.
The challenge began in 2015 and has since grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the United States, with 70,000 riders participating this year. In four years, the challenge has raised more than $16 million in support of research and development of better treatments and finding a cure for childhood cancer.
“I wanted something to push me,” Pearson said.
The Children's Cancer Research Fund invests in groundbreaking research that is leading to better treatments and cures for children with cancer. CCRF also funds vital family support services and advocates for childhood cancer education and awareness.
So far, the pastor has raised more than $100 of his $500 fundraising goal to benefit the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
To follow Pearson’s cycling challenge journey click here. For more information on the 2019 Great Cycling Challenge, click here.
