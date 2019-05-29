PC Electric presented numerous Math and Science Awards to students in several of its adopted schools throughout its tri-parish service area. Students in elementary, jr. high and high school were awarded throughout Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and West Baton Rouge parishes.
The Math and Science Awards were given to the students who had the highest combined Math and Science grade in each of the three different school levels: graduation from elementary school (4th grade, 5th grade or 6th grade depending on the school and parish); graduation from middle school or junior high (8th grade); and graduation from high school (12th grade).
Award-winning Students were presented with certificates and gift cards.
Winners from West Baton Rouge Parish are:
Hunter Bodin, a fourth-grader at Chamberlin Elementary
Rachel Daigle, an eighth-grader at Devall Middle
Jesse Jones, a fifth-grader at Holy Family School
Corinne Moreau, an eighth-grader at Holy Family School
Mignonne Leachman, a senior at Port Allen High School
The PC Electric cooperative has served parts of Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and West Baton Rouge parishes for 80 years.
