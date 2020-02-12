Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 marked the annual PC Electric membership meeting. This year PC Electric celebrates 81 years of service to Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and Iberville Parishes. Hundreds of members of the Co-op were treated to lunch and an update of the company’s activities over the past year, as well as a look into what the future holds for advanced electric metering and the promise it holds for lower electric rates for all members.
Louisiana Public Service Commissioner and PC Electric representative on the Commission, Dr. Craig Greene was on hand to address the membership, along with the Board of Directors, who gave reports on the 2019 financials and minutes of last year’s meeting.
Joining Dr. Greene and the Board were Parish President, Mr. Major Thibaut, Mayor of the City of New Roads, Mr. Cornell Dukes, as well as the Parish Agent, Mr. Mark Carriere, who reported on the state of Agriculture in the region.
Long time P.C. Electric Board Member, Mr. Pete Rumfola, Jr. retired from the board after serving over 24 years. PC Electric would like to thank Mr. Rumfola for his years of service and, at the same time, congratulate Mrs. Brenda Hurst, for being elected to replace him in District 5. Mrs. Hurst is a CPA by trade, and also proudly serves as a commissioner on the Baton Rouge Port Commission. Mrs. Hurst will represent the areas of Rougon, Erwinville, Bueche, Lakeland, Arbroth, Yattan, and Walls.
PC Electric General Manager Myron Lambert then presented the keynote address, by welcoming the members and guests who had made the effort to attend the meeting.
“At Last year’s meeting, I reported to you that PC Electric was facing regulatory challenges and stiff competition from investor-owned utilities. While that competition is still stiff, I am happy to report that PC Electric, along with the LPSC, has resolved many of our regulatory questions and we are looking forward to moving and growing our cooperative under new rules and regulations set by the LPSC,” Lambert said.
He then thanked the board of directors and asked the audience to recognize its members with applause.
Lambert emphasized how the importance of growth is to the preservation of the Co-op, and then stated that the Co-op will continue the path that it forged in 2019.
“We continue to work economic development projects in all three parishes (PC Electric serves West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes as well as Pointe Coupee) working to expand existing businesses that will create new jobs and opportunities for our members.”
In closing, Mr. Lambert stated, “Thank you again for allowing me to serve as your general manager. I am always assessible and here to help you. If you have any questions, or need assistance, never hesitate to contact our offices.”
