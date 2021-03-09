If you are like most people, when the weather turns warmer, the cold winter days are long forgotten. Your PC Electric March bills will be arriving in the mail soon and the recent winter storm produced record energy consumption as heaters worked overtime to shake off the winter chill.
Because business and schools were closed due to dangerous conditions, more people were at home using more power than usual, using central heat and running space heaters, watching TV, using gaming systems, baking, etc.
Here are a few things to consider when you receive your bill:
•Heating costs generally account for the largest percentage of residential bills and just one degree difference can increase heating costs 6-8 percent.
•Space heaters are not energy efficient and are unlikely to save you money if you use them as a primary heating source. An electric space heater is small but uses a lot of energy! A 1,500-watt heater running for eight hours each night for a month can add about $43 to your electric bill and running multiple space heaters can run up your energy costs.
•Energy consumption increases in cold temperatures. Even if you don’t change settings on your heater, it still works harder and longer when temperatures drop. We experienced extremely low temperatures of 40 degrees and below that lasted for several days throughout our service area.
•Comparing your bills to others is not helpful because all households are different and there are so many variables that contribute to energy consumption.
•Of course, members who were without power during the ice storm will not incur charges for the period of the outage since bills are usage-based and no usage occurs during outages.
wIf you have questions regarding your bill, give us a call at 225-638-3751 or 800-738-7232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.