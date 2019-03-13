The children of PC Electric members as well as children who attend one of PC Electric’s adopted schools are invited to participate in the cooperative’s 14th annual art contest.
The art is required to have an electrical theme and the words “Thank You” needs to be included somewhere within the drawing. All art entries become the property of PC Electric, therefore students are encouraged to make a copy for themselves prior to submit-ting their entry. The winning art will be displayed throughout the PC Electric office buildings.
First place winners will receive a certificate and a $35.00 Walmart gift card, second place winners will receive a certificate and a $10.00 Walmart gift card and third place winners will receive a certificate.
The deadline to submit your entry is March 29, 2019. Entry forms have been mailed to the cooperative’s adopted schools within Pointe Coupee, Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes. Entry forms are also in the lobby of the PC Electric headquarters and online at www.pcemc.org under the Educational Programs link. PC Electric is your electric cooperative serving parts of Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes for 80 years. PC Electric is more than just your electric utility.
We are connecting people…impacting lives!
