After winning the Oct. 12 election by a convincing margin of nearly two to one, Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said he thanks his supporters for giving him the chance to finish his objectives.
“My supporters came through for me,” he said. “I felt like I had a good base and a lot of support but you don’t know until an election is over.”
“I’m fortunate—this is my fifth term as parish president and I’m just elated that I was elected again,” Berthelot said. “It’s not something that I take lightly.”
The parish president, back at work the Monday after a long and wearisome campaign, then talked about the long- and short-term projects he feels are the most important.
“We have plans to continue to get the La. 1 to La. 415 connector to completion, which is something we’ve been working to get accomplished for a long time,” he said. “We need to find out where we stand on that project and exactly how much money we (the parish) is going to have to put into it.”
“We’ve got some other projects coming down the pike,” Berthelot said. While he didn’t specifically mention it during the interview, he has talked at Parish Council meetings about plans for a reworking of the exits and entrances at the I-10 intersection with La. 415.
He also said he has a plan for the parish’s aging and overworked sewer system, which is currently operating with eight small treatment plants.
“I would like to do a regional sewer system, a single pumping station that would consolidate the eight we’re working with now,” Berthelot said, in large part because as those smaller plants age, their upkeep becomes expensive.
There’s also the issue of the reduction of permits the parish would need from the state Department of Health by running one sewer treatment plan instead of eight.
The parish president said the new plant would have to be designed and built with consideration for West Baton Rouge’s growing population.
While there are other, smaller projects he’d like to complete during what he is calling his last term in office, Berthelot said for the most part, it would be business as usual.
“We have a lot of little things that we’d like to get done and then, of course, we have to keep doing the everyday, routine things that need to be done like grass cutting, cleaning ditches and keeping our roads in good shape,” he said.
While Berthelot had to pause to think before he answered most questions, there was one he had an answer to almost immediately: Does he intend to run for another term?
“No,” he said emphatically and quickly. “This is my last term. There’s no doubt about it…just this one last term.”
Now 69, Berthelot said even making the decision to run for this fifth term was a tough one for him, his family and his staff.
“It was a hard decision to run this time,” he said. “I had to think about it for a long while.”
Berthelot said he expected little would change about his leadership style during his final term as parish president.
“We have always had an open door policy and I’ll continue to do that,” he said. “We’ve got things to do and we’re going to continue to do them as long as I’m here.”
