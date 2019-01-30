Pelican State Credit Union announced two new $1,000 scholarship awards designed to benefit students who have excelled in specific areas outside of their scholastic record, bringing the total awarded to 2019 high school graduates to $15,000.
“Having a ‘Heart for Service’ is at the core of everything we do at Pelican, so we are proud to offer the Heart for Service Award, which will be granted to a student who exhibited outstanding service and dedication to their community,” Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad said.
The credit union will also offer the Pelican Perseverance Award for the first time. This award will be granted to a student who exhibited strength and commitment to overcome adversity and challenges during their high school career.
“We know that bad things can happen to good people, and we are here to help,” Conrad explained.
In addition to the new awards, Pelican will continue to grant $1,000 college scholarships to 11 college-bound members in its branch parishes across Louisiana, one member living out of state and one member related to a Pelican employee.
A volunteer committee made up of Pelican employees score the scholarship applications based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, leadership and community service.
“We are committed to providing free financial education and serving Louisiana with an open heart. Our scholarship program has built upon this mission and helped prepare high school seniors to tackle college expenses. The addition of the two new awards aligns the program with our mission and values like never before,” Conrad added.
The credit union has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships over 10 years to high school graduates across Louisiana, and these awards are one of the many reasons it literally pays to be a member of Pelican! Team Pelican youth savings account holders benefit from not only scholarship award eligibility but also monetary rewards for good grades on their report cards.
The credit union accepts scholarship applications from January – March 31 each year. For more information on eligibility and the application process, call 1-800-351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/scholarship today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.