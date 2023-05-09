Comic book conventions have become a huge attraction in recent years in large metropolitan markets, but an event Saturday brought that phenomenon to an area away from the big city.
Vendors within the state and other parts of the country made a stop in New Roads on Saturday for the inaugural PeliCon comic book convention at the William H. Scott Civic Center.
The event brought together more than 20 vendors who sold their art, literature, and collectible comic books.
“We wanted to bring something to New Roads that some people had never seen before,” event coordinator Cody Daigrepont said. “It was a new way to bring together people to share their hobbies and interests.”
PeliCon brought back memories of the days when comic book conventions were grassroots events, said Jason Turner, a vendor from Jackson, Miss.
Now, the event feeds on a multi-billion dollar multimedia industry, he said.
“Back in the day they were small and had only a small number of comic book vendors.,” he said. “Now, with all the Marvel movies coming out, it’s more of a celebration of pop culture … something for everyone.”
He said he traveled up the East Coast and central states and has now set his eyes on the West Coast.
Turner logs more than 50,000 miles annually through travels for comic book conventions.
He has stiff competition from Loretta Smith, a vendor from Darby, Mont., where the series “Yellowstone” was filmed.
She has zigzagged America for four years – minus the pandemic – and said she loves every minute of it.
“I love traveling, meeting people, and seeing the different populations of people,” Smith said. “What I notice about Louisiana is that everyone is happy, helpful and very nice.”
She has a magic realism book series set in Montana and Idaho, where a bobcat and a witch investigate supernatural occurrences.
Smith also started a zombie pet book series.
“It’s all about the imagination,” she said.
Lake Charles resident Sue Lincoln, a former State Capitol news correspondent, saw PeliCon as a way to broaden her horizons.
She has worked with Renaissance festivals and street fairs, but PeliCon gave her a chance to go a different direction.
“This is our first Comicon, so we didn’t really know how our products would sell,” Lincoln said.
Her daughter, Kristen Rood, upcycled cigar boxes with designs for some of her sales items.
She also sold magic wands and hats.
“It’s something different for us,” said Lincoln, who will work at Paragon Casino in Marksville.
Joe Mexican of Baton Rouge sold comic books featuring his character “Dope Smack,” a Mexican superhero based in New Orleans.
The turnout impressed him.
“I’ve been to New Roads a lot of times coming from Baton Rouge, and it’s great to see the whole community comes out to see something new,” he said. “It’s the type of thing they don’t see every day.”
Julie David, board president for the Centre of the Arts, is no stranger to ComiCons.
She said she has brought her children to events in Lafayette, New Orleans, and Pensacola.
“There’s a big following, so I was interested to see what they would have in comparison,” David said. “It’s small but has a lot of the same vendors.
“I’ll admit I don’t understand any of this, but they do because they live in an entirely different world,” she said.
Daigrepont said he was happy with the attendance, even though the state high school softball tournament in Sulphur and Festival International in Lafayette gave it stiff competition.
“We still had a nice turnout,” he said. “We’re already talking about plans for next year.”
