Got a grad? Tell them you're proud with a personal ad in the 2019 Grad Tab.
The Grad Tab features West Baton Rouge residents graduating from high schools in parish and out-of-parish. For the first time, the entire Grad Tab will be printed in color.
The 2019 Grad Tab is the perfect keepsake for your graduating senior. The publication features letters from the Port Allen High and Brusly High valedictorians and salutatorians as well as their principals and Senior Superlatives.
Congratulate your graduate with a personal ad starting at $35.
For more information, or to place an ad contact Cole Williams at the West Side Journal by calling 225-343-2540 or email Advertising@thewestsidejournal.com.
