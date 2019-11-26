Meet Kristoff! He’s a handsome Catahoula Leopard mix fella, around a year old and 65 pounds. True to the breed, he’s inquisitive, energetic and loving! Kristoff is fully vetted - if you are interested in adopting Kristoff, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an adoption application.
