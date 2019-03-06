This good boy is looking for a new family. Ace loves other dogs almost as much as he loves people.
This one-year-old is more on the submissive side with both dogs and people. Ace is around a year old, about 45-50 lbs, and heartworm negative.
He has recently been neutered, updated on vaccines, and microchipped. All he needs now is you.
For more information on adoption Ace, message us or call (225)336-2428.
