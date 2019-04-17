Bam Bam met the Easter Bunny during his stop at the West Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter and it was love at first hop.
This little nugget is ready to wiggle her way right into a forever home. She’s 3 to 5 years of age, about 25 pounds and is okay with other dogs but prefers to hang out with people. She’s the perfect pocket pit.
Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for more information on adopting Bam Bam.
