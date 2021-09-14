Little Lou also known as “Bits” is a pint- sized pup available for adoption. Lou is currently in a foster home and will have surgery in the near future to repair his cherry eye. He’s on the shy side but gets along well with his doggie friends. He’s around 10 months of age, 20 pounds and fully vetted...we aren’t quite sure what breed mix he could be...all we know is he’s 100% adorable! Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an application if you are interested in adoption!
Latest News
- West Baton Rouge Recycling Update
- DAR promotes Constitution Week
- RV spots available at some LA State Parks
- Port Allen student is 2021 recipient of Lott Oil Scholarship
- USDA in Louisiana annouces ACEP-WRE application period
- Addis native named to SNHU Dean’s List
- Petroleum reserve to be utilized in Louisiana
- Statement after White House issues formal disaster relief request
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest made, victim identified in I-10 crash
- WBR Ida survivors may be eligible for generator and chainsaw reimbursement
- ARREST REPORT
- Port Allen volleyball opens season with win over Plaquemine
- OBITUARIES
- Community center houses over 140 utility workers
- Griffin, Lee to exchange vows
- Unemployment fraud scrutinized ahead of debate over renewing federal benefits
- Port Allen awaits Donaldsonville in Week 2
- WBR schools provide assistance through Hurricane Ida Relief Project
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.