Casper is a friendly mixed-breed who never meets a stranger. He is one-year-old, 55 pounds, fully vaccinated and heartworm negative.
He is dog and kid-friendly. His foster parents report he loves children of all ages.
Casper loves to snuggle and snores when he's super sleepy but in the cutest way possible.
If you are interested in adopting Casper, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org. He is so deserving of a loving home and ready to snuggle his forever family.
