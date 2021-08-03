Chloe is always on the go, leader of the pack, loves cotton balls and qtips the most. She loves other cats and enjoys sunbathing in the window.
All cats and kittens in the adoption program are examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated with age appropriate vaccinations, spayed/neutered, and micro-chipped prior to leaving the shelter. The adoption fee for cats and kittens is $25-$40. Email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an adoption application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.