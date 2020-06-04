Cooper is a Black/Tan Blue Tick Coonhound mix, approximately 3 yr 6 months, approximately 87 lbs. (Aug), neutered, current on vaccinations, microchipped & uses the doggy door.
His favorite toys are squeaky light up balls. He is active, affectionate, friendly, think he’s a lap dog. He knows “No," very loveable and good with other dogs.
If you would like more information on this dog please contact Apaws at info@ apawspets.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.