Dutch

Dutch is a special guy searching for a forever home. Dutch didn’t have the best start to life so he needs a special family to help show him the world can be a loving place. Dutch is an Australian Shepherd/Collie mix, around 3 years of age and 50 pounds. He needs a calm, quiet home to decompress and learn how to be a dog. Due to his needs, Dutch needs a home without children.  If you are interested in giving Dutch a loving home, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an adoption application. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.