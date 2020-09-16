Dutch is a special guy searching for a forever home. Dutch didn’t have the best start to life so he needs a special family to help show him the world can be a loving place. Dutch is an Australian Shepherd/Collie mix, around 3 years of age and 50 pounds. He needs a calm, quiet home to decompress and learn how to be a dog. Due to his needs, Dutch needs a home without children. If you are interested in giving Dutch a loving home, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an adoption application.
