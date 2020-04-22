Faith is a sweet gal in search of a forever home but in the meantime she would love to spend time in a foster home.
Faith is around 2 years of age, 40 pounds, fully vetted and loves to sunbathe!
If you are interested in adopting Faith, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request in-formation on the adoption process!
