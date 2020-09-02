Flick

We have a sweet senior Hound mix in need of a fospice (hospice foster) home or adopter. She has cancer and has been given 6 months to 1 year to live...we would be very lucky if she lived 2 years. Her name is Flick and she is around 9 years of age, 40 pounds and fully vetted. We are hoping someone falls in love with this picture and is able to open their home and heart as a hospice or adopter-this sweet lady deserves to live her remaining days in comfort. If you can help Flick, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for more information.

