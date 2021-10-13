Pet Light
Frog

Meet Frog! He’s just one of our adoptable dogs who is ready for a forever home! Frog is a staff favorite, around two years old, 50 pounds and fully vetted. Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an adoption application if you are interested in adopting Frog. He’s currently in foster care and loves the other pups in the home!

