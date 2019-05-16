Giblet is the longest feline resident at the West Ba-ton Rouge Animal Shelter, at no fault of her own. She is around four years old, up-to-date on vaccines, spayed and declawed.
Giblet is sweet, loves to cuddle up in blankets and sunbathe in the nearest window.
If you would like to add Giblet to your family please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.