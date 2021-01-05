Pet Light
Girlfriend

Meet Girlfriend! This little lady is a true mixed breed with outstanding ears! She’s only 20 pounds and under a year old. Girlfriend does well in a calm, quiet, stable environment. A house without children would be ideal as she gets frightened easily. She does well with other dogs as long as they give her space. She currently lives in a foster home with two dogs and a cat and she does very well. Girlfriend loves to cuddle on the sofa and enjoys doggie sweaters and cozy beds.  If you are interested in adopting Girlfriend please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org.

