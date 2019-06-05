Gramps is an 80-pound love bug. He’s about 4 to 6-years-old and knows basic commands like sit, speak, down, and (when he feels like it) drop it. He’s calm and enjoys spending time in and out of his kennel.
He especially loves to play with his toys and play a good game of fetch.
If you are interested in finding out more information on adopting or fostering Gramps, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org .
