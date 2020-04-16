Gumdrop is made of sugar and spice and every-thing nice and is searching for a forever family. Gumdrop is around a year old, 40 pounds and fully vetted.
If you are interested in fostering or adopting Gumdrop, please email adoptions@ wbrcouncil.org to request information on the adoption process.
