Greta, a resident of the West Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter, is looking for someone who likes to hang around with cool cats. She loves to spend time in her hammock and play peek-a-boo with anyone passing by. She is fully vaccinated, spayed and ready to meet her forever family.
Email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org if you are interested in adopting this cool cat.
