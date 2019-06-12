Jude is a super goofy boy that loves to go on walks and stretch his long legs. He’s hoping to find a for-ever family who would love to spend time doing the same thing. Jude seems to be a 2-year-old Lab and Hound mix.
He is about 50 pounds and seems house-trained. He already knows “sit” and is neutered.
If you are interested in this lovable goofball please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.