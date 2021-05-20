Pet Light
Indra

Have you always wanted to adopt your very own furrowed brow velvet land seal? Well, we have just the seal for you… Indra is 10 months old, 35 pounds and dog-friendly. She’s fully vetted and ready to join your family.  Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an adoption application.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.