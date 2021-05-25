Pet Light
Josephine

The saying...”Big head....bigger heart” sums up Josephine in a nutshell! She’s a gentle hippo, around 3 years of age and 60 pounds. She didn’t have the best care in her previous life but she’s getting that now and will have mammary tumors removed before heading into her forever home. She gets along with creatures great and small...and would love a home to call her very own.  Please send an email to adoptions@wbrcouncil.org if you are interested in fostering or adopting this hippo.

(0) comments

