Leon

Leon is a sweet and shy Black Mouth Cur mix pup who is spending time in a foster home while he waits on a forever home. This guy is around a year old, 40 pounds, and fully vetted. He is leash trained and gets along well with cats and dogs. If you are interested in meeting Leon and possibly adding him to your family, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org.

