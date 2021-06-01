This is Leonardo DiCaprio and he arrived at the shelter in pretty rough shape a few weeks ago. He has evidence of either being hit by a car or falling out of a vehicle. Leonardo has an injured hip/leg that needs further examination to determine course of treatment. The shelter is only able to provide pain management, crate rest, X-rays and exams for our injured animals. We are looking for a committed adopter or rescue for him so he can receive the proper diagnosis/treatment and live his best life. As we are unsure the extensive nature or cause of the injury, there are many potential diagnoses/treatments that he may need including, but not limited to, surgery, medications, acupuncture or rehabilitation. Leonardo loves people despite what he has been through; we have not dog tested him due to his injury. He’s 3-5 years of age and 70 pounds of love. Potential adopters must have a vet reference and 501c3 rescues must be approved prior to pulling. The shelter supervisor is accepting and screening all applications for this special guy. Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an application.
Latest News
- Keep Louisiana Beautiful seeks presenters for state conference
- Nungesser greets paddlewheel passengers and hopefully the return of tourism
- Sports wagering nearly wrapped up in Legislature
- New nonstop flight service connects New Orleans to 10 new markets
- Port Allen couple celebrate their 70th Wedding Aniversaty
- Why LA sheriffs oppose marijuana legalization
- PET SPOTLIGHT: Leonardo DiCaprio
- The Postscript by Carrie Classon: Best Wishes
Most Popular
Articles
- Local night spot closes after 29 years
- PAHS baseball coach resigns
- Port Allen boys basketball program loses head coach to Catholic High
- All around coach retires after 30 years
- D.A. Clayton proposes juvenile detention facility for Westbank
- ARREST REPORT
- ARREST REPORT
- Brusly baseball well represented on All-District teams
- ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign starts
- ARREST REPORT
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.