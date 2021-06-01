Pet Light
Leo

This is Leonardo DiCaprio and he arrived at the shelter in pretty rough shape a few weeks ago. He has evidence of either being hit by a car or falling out of a vehicle. Leonardo has an injured hip/leg that needs further examination to determine course of treatment.  The shelter is only able to provide pain management, crate rest, X-rays and exams for our injured animals. We are looking for a committed adopter or rescue for him so he can receive the proper diagnosis/treatment and live his best life.  As we are unsure the extensive nature or cause of the injury, there are many potential diagnoses/treatments that he may need including, but not limited to, surgery, medications, acupuncture or rehabilitation.  Leonardo loves people despite what he has been through; we have not dog tested him due to his injury. He’s 3-5 years of age and 70 pounds of love.  Potential adopters must have a vet reference and 501c3 rescues must be approved prior to pulling. The shelter supervisor is accepting and screening all applications for this special guy.  Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an application.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.