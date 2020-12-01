Marbles is a sweet, gentle, dog-friendly senior pup who is loving life in his foster home and is now ready to find his forever home. Potential adopters should know that he has some medical issues and old injuries but he is thriving despite previous neglect. He’s partially deaf and has some loss of eyesight but doesn’t bump into things. Marbles adjusts quickly to his surroundings and fits in wherever he goes...he’s only 5 pounds so he’s the perfect plus one! Marbles communicates when he wants to go outside, but is also paper-trained if his person isn’t around.
Marbles loves walks and romping around in the yard. He especially loves to nap in a lap and roll over for belly scratches. Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for more information on the adoption process for Marbles.
