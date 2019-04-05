Miss Piggy is still searching for her forever home. She is an adorable short, stocky pitbull who loves to explore the yard, makes the cutest grunts and has the best wiggle butt when she’s happy.
She is a lap dog who loves to gives kisses and snuggle. Miss Piggy is around 4 years old, 50 pounds and makes friends wherever she goes.
Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for more information on adopting Miss Piggy the pit.
