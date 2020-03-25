Nala is looking for a foster home while volunteers are not allowed at the shelter due to COVID-19 precautions. She is the longest resident at the shelter and the amount of time Nala enjoys outside will greatly diminish.
Nala has lots of energy when you first meet her but quickly calms down. She’s around one year old, 30 pounds and fully vetted.
Nala loves other dogs and belly rubs. She would be thrilled with a backyard to zoom around in and she would be a great sofa buddy!
Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org if you are interested in fostering Nala.
