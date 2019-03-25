A temporary foster family is needed for a sweet new mom and her one-week-old puppy. Prairie is a darling mom and takes excellent care of her puppy.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter is looking for a temporary foster home so Prairie can have a quiet, calm place to nurse and care for her pup.
Once the puppy is larger and weaned, both will be accepted back into the shelter and put up for adoption.
If you are interested in fostering this momma and her little one please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.