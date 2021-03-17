Pet Light
River

Meet River! Found by a group of good Samaritans in November 2020 whi named him “River” because that’s where he was found. River is hoping to find a loving family to call his very own. River loves to please and would do best in a home without small dogs or cats.  He’s a fella with lots of love to give. Please send an email to adoptions@wbrcouncil.org if you are interested in adopting River.

