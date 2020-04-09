We took a ton of pictures during Tip’s “pawfes-sional” photo shoot and this goofy boy has this awesome grin in every single one! Tip is truly one happy pup! He’s around a year old, 50 pounds and fully vetted. A true mixed breed (maybe Lab/Hound mix) who loves other dogs, knows a few basic commands and loves car rides!
If you are interested in adopting your next co-pilot, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an adoption application.
