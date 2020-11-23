Tyson

Tyson is a sweet and shy 40-pound pittie mix ready to find a family of his very own! He’s around 1-2 years of age, fully vetted and ready to meet you! He gets along well with other pups and would prefer a chill, calm environment as he is on the shy side. Please send an email to adoptions@wbrcouncil.org if you are interested in adopting Tyson!

