Willis is a senior German Shepherd in foster care with one of our rescue partners, Rescue me Animal Welfare Society! We are sharing his post in hopes of helping Willis find a forever home so he can live out his golden years with a family. Willis is fully vetted, house and kennel- trained, and gets along well with both dogs and cats. He loves belly rubs, hanging out with his person and is very good at keeping an eye on any squirrel activity in the yard. If you are interested in adopting Willis, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an adoption application.
