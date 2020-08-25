Willis is a senior German Shepherd in foster care with one of our rescue partners, Rescue me Animal Welfare Society! We are sharing his post in hopes of helping Willis find a forever home so he can live out his golden years with a family.
Willis is fully vetted, house and kennel- trained, and gets along well with both dogs and cats.If you are interested in adopting Willis, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an adoption application.
