Ivory is patiently waiting to meet her forever family. She is the longest resident of the West Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter. Caretakers and her furry friends agree she’s also the sweetest resident of the shelter. She loves everyone she meets, and her favorite activity is finding someone to give her a belly rub.  Ivory is approximately five-years-old, spayed, and up-to-date on vaccinations. She is friendly with other dogs, kids, and likely cats.  Email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org if you think you might be the perfect match for Ivory.

