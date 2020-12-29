Darcie is sittin’ pretty and posing for the camera... she’s been such a good girl at the shelter and would love to curl up under a Christmas tree in a forever home and dream of Santa Paws ?
Darcie is around two years of age, 50 pounds and will be fully vetted before adoption. She gets along well with other dogs and is waiting to meet you. Please send us an email at adoptions@wbrcouncil.org if you are interested in making Darcie’s holiday wish come true!
