Brees

Photo courtesy of the West Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter

Brees is looking for a forever home. Just like his namesake he’s handsome, athletic, smart and has a heart of gold. He is a Catahoula/Hound mix around 65 pounds, great in his kennel and knows basic commands. Brees was voted MVP (Most Valuable Pup) by the other pups at the WBR Animal Shelter, they are all hoping it will help him find a forever family. If you would like to add this special fella to your family, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for information on the adoption process.

