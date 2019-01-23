Brees is looking for a forever home. Just like his namesake he’s handsome, athletic, smart and has a heart of gold. He is a Catahoula/Hound mix around 65 pounds, great in his kennel and knows basic commands. Brees was voted MVP (Most Valuable Pup) by the other pups at the WBR Animal Shelter, they are all hoping it will help him find a forever family. If you would like to add this special fella to your family, please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for information on the adoption process.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested after authorities find pounds of drugs at Port Allen residence
- One dead following multiple vehicle wreck on LA 1
- ITEP welcome in West Baton Rouge says Parish Council
- Local High School Honor Roll for second semester
- West Baton Rouge Detention Center Arrest Report Week of December 31, 2018 – January 13, 2019
- Tammi Fabre announces candidacy for District 18 State Representative
- PA legend gives back to alma mater
- A metal detector and a mission
- Dump truck joyride causes thousands in damage
- Parish-wide Fire Chief announces retirement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.