Pet spotlight header

Dexter is a handsome guy waiting to find his for-ever home. He’s fully vetted, micro-chipped and accepting applications for adoption. Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for more information on adopting Dexter. 

PET SPOTLIGHT

Dexter

