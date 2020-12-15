Tito

Two-toe Tito! This handsome fellow is available for adoption… and yes, he only has two toes on his front foot. Two-toe is around two years of age, 85 pounds and will be fully vetted before adoption. He gets along well with other dogs and is waiting to meet you! Please send us an email at adoptions@wbrcouncil.org if you are interested in adopting Tito.

