This marvelous munchkin is Melon! He’s around
10-12 weeks of age and 8 pounds of pure sweetness-
he’s currently up to date on vaccinations
and will be fully vetted before heading to his forever
home. If you are interested in fostering or
adopting this little fluffy feline, email adoptions@
