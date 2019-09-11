PET SPOTLIGHT

Deacon is a sweet little Beagle mix searching for his forever home! Deacon is around 2 years of age, weighs 30 pounds, is fully vetted and gets along great with other dogs. Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for more information on adopting Deacon.
