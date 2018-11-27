Meet Miss Sweet Potato, a staff and volunteer favorite at the WBR Animal Shelter. She is around three-years-old, 50 lbs. and doesn't meet a stranger. She enjoys chasing her squeaky toy and posing for pictures. Miss Sweet Potato is looking for a forever family this Holiday Season. If you are interested in adopting this sweet tater, email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for more information.
Latest News
- Community members host Thanksgiving plate giveaway
- Prime time for undelivered packages
- Santa spotted at Tassin Trees and Trimmings
- West Side Reading Nook: Wrecked (IQ #3) by Joe Ide
- Pet Spotlight
- Student Spotlight
- West Baton Rouge's very own big band takes talent to the Eastbank
- Celebrate the Season with West Baton Rouge Museum’s Annual Holiday Open House
Most Popular
Articles
- Cold case warms up
- Brusly Police Department investigating fight at Brusly High School
- Brusly officers resign during use of force investigation
- Santa spotted at Tassin Trees and Trimmings
- Parish Council chairman says he is considering House seat
- Small Business Saturday: Where to shop in West Baton Rouge
- WBR Sheriff's Office announces 2018 Christmas Crusade for Children
- Addis man killed, woman charged in crash on LA Hwy 1
- American Legion awards service old and new
- Time to think selection, care of Christmas trees
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.