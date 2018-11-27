Miss Sweet Potato

Photo courtesy of WBR Animal Control 

Miss Sweet Potato

Meet Miss Sweet Potato, a staff and volunteer favorite at the WBR Animal Shelter. She is around three-years-old, 50 lbs. and doesn't meet a stranger. She enjoys chasing her squeaky toy and posing for pictures. Miss Sweet Potato is looking for a forever family this Holiday Season. If you are interested in adopting this sweet tater, email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org for more information. 

