Circe

Meet Circe! This beautiful 6 week old is so full of life! She loves people and always wants to be close. She is very playful and LOVES being cuddled. She does great with other animals after a slow introduction. Circe will be fully vetted (vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchip, fecal floatation/dewormer, combo test/smear, medical exams, and any preventative care needed) and tested negative for FeLV and FIV.Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org if you are interested in adding Circe to your family.

