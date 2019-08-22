Dawn is a darling 8-month old mixed breed pup who loves other dogs and would be an amazing family dog! Email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org if you are interested in adopting this darlin’ pup!
Latest News
- Plaquemine man killed in West Baton Rouge Parish crash early Thursday
- PET SPOTLIGHT
- Plants for birds sale set for Sunday, Sept. 22
- DA's Report
- WBR Sheriff's Office to conduct 'Click It or Ticket' and 'Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over' Sept. 1
- OBITUARIES
- How to stay calm and collected in traffic
- Work begins on solar power plant in West Baton Rouge
Most Popular
Articles
- D”Agostino Building being saved by local company with broad interests
- Plaquemine man killed in West Baton Rouge Parish crash early Thursday
- WBR Sheriff's Office to conduct 'Click It or Ticket' and 'Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over' Sept. 1
- Trooper injured, suspect captured, charged with attempted murder, drug possession
- Sheriff’s Office releases name of deputy in Richardson shooting
- ARREST REPORT, July 15 through July 21
- ARREST RECORDS Aug. 4
- ‘Juke Joint Men’ showcases WBR’s blues heritage at museum
- The benefits of a strong school counseling program
- Carey Denstel thanks public for his election
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.